Superintendent: 63 students tested COVID-positive, 468 students quarantined
Muhlenberg Co. Schools managing COVID-19 outbreak among students, staff
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Public Schools is without 468 students who are all in quarantine this week due to COVID-19 close contact.

According to school officials, 63 of these students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Robert Davis announced these numbers on Wednesday.

Davis also says 11 staff members have tested positive.

He noted as many as 200 quarantined students could return to school this week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

