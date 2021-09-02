Birthday Club
The last five holes at Victoria National can make or break golfer’s title hopes

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - All of the players competing this week at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance knows that Victoria National Golf Club is one of the most challenging courses in golf.

According to Golf Digest, Victoria National is the 47th toughest golf course.

While it may have some of the prettiest views in Warrick County, this golf course is anything but easy to navigate, even for the top players in the world.

All these guys go away saying, ‘Boy, what a great track, thank you for hosting, and how do your members play this course day in and day out,’” Tom Rose, head golf pro at Victoria National Golf Course said. “They say they would quit the place because they think it’s too tough.”

This is particularly the case for the the last five holes. Rose says they call that final stretch, holes 14 through 18, as “The Gauntlet.”

“They know it’s coming,” Rose said. “These last five holes are five of the toughest they’ll play out on tour all year. I’ve seen many a rounds out here during the event that players have an under par heading into here, and next thing you know, they finish their round at even par or a couple over.”

Interestingly enough, the 14th hole may be the hardest one.

“Our 14th hole has played one of the toughest on their tour the last couple of years,” Rose said. “We’re standing on the 471 tee, and for these guys, it’s a narrow driving area. It’s a premium to get that tee ball in play, and then it’s no easy task from there. What makes [hole 15] so special is it’s a fantastic par-5. They’ll be playing it from about 550 yards. Most of these guys can fly the ball, with their driver, 280-300 yards.”

The 16th hole is a doozy - a par-3 surrounded almost entirely by water - and so difficult that they don’t even use certain tee boxes. Meanwhile, hole 17 is a 454 yard, par-4.

The way this hole angles from off the tee, it’s going to be one of their more forgiving tee shots,” Rose said. “They’re hitting into the widest part of the fairway.”

Last but definitely not least, the 18th hole is a challenging par-4, with bunkers on the left and a huge lake on the right.

“What a great finishing hole,” Rose said. “Obviously, the guys don’t want to hit in the water here, so we see a lot of balls in that left rough. If the guys need to make par or birdie on that last hole to win the event or to get their card, there’s a lot of pressure on them.”

