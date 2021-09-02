The Korn Ferry Tour Championship tees off Thursday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The big week is finally here.

On Wednesday, golfers from around the country were out practicing for round one of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, which tees off Thursday.

“It’s been an amazing almost 10 years, it’s hard to believe it’s been almost that long,” Amy Romain Barron, vice president of United Leasing and Finance said. ““When you look at the amount of work and effort that it takes to put this on, it just takes such a village and we’re so grateful for how the community continues to support the event.”

Nine golfers go into the weekend with a tour card in hand, and 16 are hoping to make their mark at Victoria National Golf Course

Canadian pro golfer Taylor Pendrith has played at the course many times. This year, he says the pressure’s off now that he already has a PGA Tour card.

“Looking forward to having a nice week and really using it as preparation week for my first PGA Tour event in Napa,” Pendrith said. “I still haven’t gotten a win this season out here, so I’m very focused to try and put myself in contention and see what happens.”

Golf Digest ranked Victoria National as the 47th toughest course in the country. Players noted the last five holes are particularly challenging.

Having played the course before, pro golfer and Oregon native Dylan Wu says he thinks the back-nine stretch are the hardest holes on the tour.

“14-18 are great holes,” Wu said. “I think everybody loves them all. [Hole 16] to par-3 is probably the hardest hole on the course and will probably give the guys the most trouble. This course is great. There are a lot of great holes here.”

The first tee times begin at 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.