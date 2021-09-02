Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship tees off Thursday

By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The big week is finally here.

On Wednesday, golfers from around the country were out practicing for round one of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, which tees off Thursday.

“It’s been an amazing almost 10 years, it’s hard to believe it’s been almost that long,” Amy Romain Barron, vice president of United Leasing and Finance said. ““When you look at the amount of work and effort that it takes to put this on, it just takes such a village and we’re so grateful for how the community continues to support the event.”

Nine golfers go into the weekend with a tour card in hand, and 16 are hoping to make their mark at Victoria National Golf Course

Canadian pro golfer Taylor Pendrith has played at the course many times. This year, he says the pressure’s off now that he already has a PGA Tour card.

“Looking forward to having a nice week and really using it as preparation week for my first PGA Tour event in Napa,” Pendrith said. “I still haven’t gotten a win this season out here, so I’m very focused to try and put myself in contention and see what happens.”

Golf Digest ranked Victoria National as the 47th toughest course in the country. Players noted the last five holes are particularly challenging.

Having played the course before, pro golfer and Oregon native Dylan Wu says he thinks the back-nine stretch are the hardest holes on the tour.

“14-18 are great holes,” Wu said. “I think everybody loves them all. [Hole 16] to par-3 is probably the hardest hole on the course and will probably give the guys the most trouble. This course is great. There are a lot of great holes here.”

The first tee times begin at 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus...
KSP: Driver killed, 4 kids airlifted to Louisville following deadly wreck
Man arrested after 6 hour standoff on Evansville’s east side
International Center in Owensboro will be accepting 100 Afghan refugees
100 Afghan refugees coming to Owensboro
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Gov. Holcomb to provide updates on housing Afghan evacuees.
Gov. Holcomb provides update on housing Afghan evacuees

Latest News

The last five holes at Victoria National can make or break golfer’s title hopes
The last five holes at Victoria National can make or break golfer’s title hopes
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship tees off Thursday
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship tees off Thursday
14 News has Korn Ferry Championship coverage all day Wednesday
14 News with all-day coverage at Korn Ferry Tour Championship
14 News interviews Jack Pate with Golf Gives Back
14 News interviews Jack Pate with Golf Gives Back