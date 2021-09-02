Birthday Club
Kenergy warns of scam attempt

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Kenergy are alerting their customers after a scam attempt.

Officials say they were notified by a customer that someone claiming to be from Kenergy knocked on their door and demanded that their daughter come outside.

Luckily, the daughter refused to go outside.

They say Kenergy service technicians may knock on your door to announce they are on your property to complete a service.

However, they say they will never demand someone to come outside.

According to a post on their official Twitter page, service technicians will always be in a marked Kenergy vehicle and have a Kenergy uniform on while working.

Kenergy asks you to call 800-844-4832 if you feel uncomfortable or unsure if the person at your house is a Kenergy employee.

A service representative will be able to verify if a service technician is working in your area.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

