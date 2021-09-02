Birthday Club
Ind. reports 1 new COVID death in area counties, 228 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

(wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana health officials reported 5,222 new positive COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 868,451 cases and 14,101 deaths.

It shows 228 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 82 new cases in Warrick County, 58 new cases in Dubois County, 49 new cases in Gibson County, 38 new cases in Pike County, 30 new cases in Spencer County, 29 new cases in Posey County and nine new cases in Perry County.

There was one new death from Perry County.

Three of our area counties are in the red of the state’s COVID metrics map. Those are Posey, Warrick and Spencer counties.

Gov. Holcomb has extended the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency while he is in discussions with health care providers about a new statewide executive order amid the state’s surge in coronavirus cases.

You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 27,829 cases, 420 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 7,062 cases, 119 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 9,725 cases, 166 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,290 cases, 44 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,334 cases, 38 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 5,598 cases, 102 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,914 cases, 32 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,788 cases, 35 deaths

