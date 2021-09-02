Henderson crews removing boat docks as river levels rise

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - You’ll see crews from the city removing boat docks on the Henderson riverfront Thursday.

Officials say they’ll be taken up because of the high river forecast.

We’ll see those waters rise due to all the rain in the region from Hurricane Ida’s system.

Officials say that means the docks won’t be there for Labor Day weekend.

They say they hope to put them back in soon but that is subject to change right now.

