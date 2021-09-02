Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Henderson crews removing boat docks as river levels rise

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - You’ll see crews from the city removing boat docks on the Henderson riverfront Thursday.

Officials say they’ll be taken up because of the high river forecast.

We’ll see those waters rise due to all the rain in the region from Hurricane Ida’s system.

Officials say that means the docks won’t be there for Labor Day weekend.

They say they hope to put them back in soon but that is subject to change right now.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus...
KSP: Driver killed, 4 kids airlifted to Louisville following deadly wreck
Man arrested after 6 hour standoff on Evansville’s east side
International Center in Owensboro will be accepting 100 Afghan refugees
100 Afghan refugees coming to Owensboro
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Gov. Holcomb to provide updates on housing Afghan evacuees.
Gov. Holcomb provides update on housing Afghan evacuees

Latest News

Evansville Mikaela Jenkins wins Olympic gold
Mikaela Jenkins, Team USA wins gold in 4x100M medley relay
Dubois Co. Health Department holding flu clinic
Annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Wednesday.
Last annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Thurs.
Owensboro police respond to fatal motorcycle accident