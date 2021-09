Gov. Beshear to provide Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear will provide his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday morning.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 11:30 a.m. CST.

Governor Beshear is set to update Kentuckians on several different topics, including the coronavirus.

He’s also expected to discuss economic development and infrastructure improvements.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 13,495 cases, 212 deaths, 51% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,295 cases, 75 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 162 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,372 cases, 59 deaths, 35.34% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 6,365 cases, 88 deaths, 39.22% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,926 cases, 26 deaths, 38.75% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,139 cases, 32 deaths, 42.65% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,025 cases, 19 deaths, 32.25% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,060 cases, 16 deaths, 49.33% vaccinated

