Family of Pennsylvania man who died in EPD’s custody files lawsuit for wrongful death

By 14 News Staff and Lesya Feinstein
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The family of a man from Pennsylvania who died during an arrest in 2019 has filed a lawsuit against the city of Evansville and three police officers.

Edward Snukis died back in September of 2019 during an altercation with police.

Officers said the 55-year-old would not leave a business in the area of Congress and Indiana Streets.

They say he punched an officer in the face and was hit with a stun gun.

Officers say he ran but was caught and put into handcuffs. They say he became unresponsive and CPR was performed until medics arrived.

Evansville Police say there was no officer wrongdoing.

[EPD says there was no officer wrongdoing in man’s death]

The family filed a civil lawsuit on Wednesday, saying Evansville police caused Edward Snukis’ death.

The lawsuit lists officers Matthew Taylor, Trevor Koontz and Nicholas Hackworth as defendants.

Those were the officers that put Snukis in custody.

The lawsuit says the officers didn’t have reasonable probable cause to justify using force against Edward.

It also alleges the officers failed to recognize Snukis was having a mental health crisis and was having breathing problems during the altercation.

Our Lesya Feinstein will have a full report tonight on 14 News.

