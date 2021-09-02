Birthday Club
Evansville non-profit kicking off fundraiser which lets people rappel off downtown building

Funds raise money for children with terminal illnesses
By William Putt
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those who ever wanted to repel off the CenterPoint Energy building in downtown Evansville, a new fundraiser can help them do just that.

Granted, a non-profit based out of Evansville, tries to help kids with a terminal illness get their wishes to come true. The organization is partnering with CenterPoint Energy so that anybody who raises $1,000 will get to rappel off the top of their building.

People can do this as a team with friends or family, or whoever they think would like to join in on this adventure.

“The need for our services has never been greater,” Board President Jeff Purdue said. “So with this event, no child who is fighting terminal conditions or life-threatening conditions will have to go on a wish or wait for services. With this event, we’ll be able to meet the need of all the local kids who are fighting critical illnesses.”

Over 90 people can register to participate in the Over the Edge event.

Click here to learn more about the fundraiser and how to sign up.

