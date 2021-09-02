Emergency shelter for women, children opening next year in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new emergency shelter for women and children is coming to Daviess County.

Angel Welsh has a passion for assisting those who need help the most, ever since she was a kid. This is why the founder says she is opening the new shelter, which is called “My Sister’s Keeper.”

The shelter will be a safe place for them to enter, get a shower, a place to sleep and a hot meal for the night.

“We have great resources in our community - we just want to add to that we want to create partnerships with those resources,” Welsh said. “Because we want every person in the community, whether those offering the resources or those needing the resources, to be able to meet in the middle and help everybody win.”

The location has yet to be announced, but is scheduled to open mid-2022.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.