Dubois Co. Health Department holding flu clinic

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County health officials are hoping to get ahead of the flu.

The Health Department is hosting a drive-thru high dose only flu clinic Thursday.

That event is for those 65 and older.

It’s from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the newly constructed drive-thru on South Saint Charles Street.

The best way to get in line is from US 231 to Divison road and then south on Saint Charles.

Officials ask that you have your ID and Medicare/insurance cards available.

