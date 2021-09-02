Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Deaconess Women’s Hospital unveils new ambulance for treating expectant mothers

By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new maternal and neonatal transport ambulance was unveiled at the Deaconess Women’s Hospital on Wednesday.

The new state-of-the-art ambulance is the largest in Indiana and will transport expectant mothers with obstetric emergencies and high-risk pregnancies, as well as premature and sick newborns in need of critical care.

It is equipped with features to ensure better crash safety, and generator to continue running medical equipment in the event of electrical failure, among other things.

”But this allows us to bring more technology,” Chief of Pediatrics Ron Pyle said. “I mean we’re working on getting therapeutic hypothermia potentially on transport as well, which is another technology that gives you room and space to do it. What it does is it allows us to upgrade not only on the safety issues - I mean the standards that are set on this vehicle are second to none.”

Not only is the ambulance receiving upgrades, but the crew on board will receive additional training to better serve women and infants.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Gardner.
Vanderburgh Co. authorities announce arrest in an overdose death case
Man arrested after 6 hour standoff on Evansville’s east side
Camp Atterbury is a military and civilian training base and is controlled by the Indiana...
Indiana’s Camp Atterbury to host thousands of Afghan evacuees
International Center in Owensboro will be accepting 100 Afghan refugees
100 Afghan refugees coming to Owensboro
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State

Latest News

The last five holes at Victoria National can make or break golfer’s title hopes
The last five holes at Victoria National can make or break golfer’s title hopes
Authorities respond to truck fire on Twin Bridges.
Authorities respond to truck fire on Twin Bridges
14 News has Korn Ferry Championship coverage all day Wednesday
14 News with all-day coverage at Korn Ferry Tour Championship
14 News interviews Jack Pate with Golf Gives Back
14 News interviews Jack Pate with Golf Gives Back