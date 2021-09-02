Deaconess Women’s Hospital unveils new ambulance for treating expectant mothers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new maternal and neonatal transport ambulance was unveiled at the Deaconess Women’s Hospital on Wednesday.

The new state-of-the-art ambulance is the largest in Indiana and will transport expectant mothers with obstetric emergencies and high-risk pregnancies, as well as premature and sick newborns in need of critical care.

It is equipped with features to ensure better crash safety, and generator to continue running medical equipment in the event of electrical failure, among other things.

”But this allows us to bring more technology,” Chief of Pediatrics Ron Pyle said. “I mean we’re working on getting therapeutic hypothermia potentially on transport as well, which is another technology that gives you room and space to do it. What it does is it allows us to upgrade not only on the safety issues - I mean the standards that are set on this vehicle are second to none.”

Not only is the ambulance receiving upgrades, but the crew on board will receive additional training to better serve women and infants.

