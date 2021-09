EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Twin Bridges is back open after a vehicle fire shut down the roadway on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m.

Traffic was at a standstill for over an hour.

No word yet on what caused the fire, or whether anyone was hurt.

We will update this story once more information is available.

