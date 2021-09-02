Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old possibly in danger in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Amber Alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black...
The Oklahoma Amber Alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 3-month-old that was taken by her mother, who made threatening remarks, they said.

The alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.

Midaysia Highwalker, 20, was listed as the suspect. No photos or vehicle information was immediately available.

Officials believe the baby is possibly in danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1188 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus...
KSP: Driver killed, 4 kids airlifted to Louisville following deadly wreck
Man arrested after 6 hour standoff on Evansville’s east side
International Center in Owensboro will be accepting 100 Afghan refugees
100 Afghan refugees coming to Owensboro
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
1 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Perry Co.
1 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Perry Co.

Latest News

The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules
Randy Clouse, who's battling COVID-19 at a hospital in Springfield, Illinois, is being denied a...
Judge sides with hospital in denying COVID-19 patient ivermectin
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were all...
Trails where California family died closed to the public