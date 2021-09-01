Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A new month and it’s finally back to the books in Union County this morning, and parents are being asked to screen their kids for COVID symptoms before they head off to class.

Indiana Governor will update on where they’ll be housing Afghan refugees now arriving in the Hoosier state.

A golden moment for Evansville swimmer Mikaela Jenkins in Tokyo. She wins gold in the pool at the Paralympics, but she’s not done yet.

They’re getting ready to tee off at the Vic. All eyes will be on Newburgh, where pro’s will battle at the Korn Ferry Championship, and we’ve got you covered all day long.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.