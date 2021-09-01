Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A new month and it’s finally back to the books in Union County this morning, and parents are being asked to screen their kids for COVID symptoms before they head off to class.

Indiana Governor will update on where they’ll be housing Afghan refugees now arriving in the Hoosier state.

A golden moment for Evansville swimmer Mikaela Jenkins in Tokyo. She wins gold in the pool at the Paralympics, but she’s not done yet.

They’re getting ready to tee off at the Vic. All eyes will be on Newburgh, where pro’s will battle at the Korn Ferry Championship, and we’ve got you covered all day long.

Todd Gardner.
Man arrested after 6 hour standoff on Evansville’s east side
Indiana COVID-19
Camp Atterbury is a military and civilian training base and is controlled by the Indiana...
Indiana’s Camp Atterbury to host thousands of Afghan evacuees

First day for Union Co. students.
Gov. Holcomb to provide updates on housing Afghan evacuees.
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 9/1
