Wayne City, Edwards Co. Schools vote to comply with mask mandate

EDWARDS CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Wayne City and Edwards County Community School Districts have voted to comply with the governor’s mask mandate.

They are the latest schools in the state to change their stance on masking after being put on probation.

The State Board of Education put dozens of schools on probation after the August 4 mandate requiring indoor masking at school.

As we reported last week, Edwards County Schools switched to virtual learning due to a large number of COVID cases.

