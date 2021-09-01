Birthday Club
Wayne City, Edwards Co. Schools vote to comply with mask mandate

Generic photo of face masks
Generic photo of face masks(Storyblocks)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EDWARDS CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Wayne City and Edwards County Community School Districts have voted to comply with the governor’s mask mandate.

[Related: Reinstated Illinois mask mandate now in effect]

They are the latest schools in the state to change their stance on masking after being put on probation.

The State Board of Education put dozens of schools on probation after the August 4 mandate requiring indoor masking at school.

As we reported last week, Edwards County Schools switched to virtual learning due to a large number of COVID cases.

