UE Athletics host caravan for upcoming season preview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the start of the 2021-22 University of Evansville athletics season, the Purple Aces stopped in an Evansville bar Tuesday on their caravan tour.

Doc’s Sports Bar was packed with UE athletic officials including Head Men’s Basketball Coach Todd Lickliter, Women’s Basketball Head Coach Robyn Scherr-Wells, Head Men’s Soccer Coach Marshall Ray, and Head Women’s Soccer Coach Chris Pfau.

Officials say fans entered to win prizes and Aces tickets were up for grabs as community members were given the chance to hear directly from the head coaches about the upcoming seasons.

The UE women’s basketball coach in particular is new to the program. Scherr-Wells said the event was a perfect way to spur excitement for the upcoming season and grow the UE fanbase.

“It’s so nice to meet our supporters,” Scherr-Wells said. “They’re so passionate about UE and about their sports. Everyone’s been so welcoming, so it’s really fun to get out here and meet more people from our community. And then certainly I love talking about our team and what we’re building. Put those two things together makes for a really fun night.”

The men’s and women’s soccer, cross country, golf, and volleyball seasons are all currently underway. For the latest information on UE athletics, visit their website.

