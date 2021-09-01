Birthday Club
Toyota, AARP donate vans to Carver Community Organization

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota Motor Manufacturing and AARP have teamed up and donated two new Toyota Sienna minivans to the Carver Community Organization.

Carver will use these vehicles to help transport people to get the vaccine, as well as offering essential rides to members of the community.

It is their goal to get more people of the older population in Evansville vaccinated.

