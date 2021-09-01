Sunny and pleasant through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and dry conditions will linger through the end of the work week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will stay in the lower 80s, and overnight lows will sink into the upper 50s. A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms through the Tri-State on Saturday. High temps on Saturday will stay in the middle 70s, then rise to the lower 80s on Sunday. Dry weather to start next week. Labor Day will be partly sunny and warmer with a high in the upper 80s.

