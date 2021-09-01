‘Sounds on the Grounds’ makes return to Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The “Sounds on the Grounds” event returned to Evansville State Hospital on Wednesday.

The Lampion Center puts on the event, which is a way for people to come out in the middle of the day, enjoy some food and live music.

On Wednesday, Rand Pease and the Bur Oaks Boys provided music for the crowd. There will be two food trucks every week so people can grab a bite to eat during the event.

“Who doesn’t like live music and who doesn’t like sitting in the beautiful weather,” Jennifer Childress, director of the Lampion Center said. “It’s a nice break from either the office or being at home, whatever your environment is. It’s nice to come out and be together.”

“Sounds on the Grounds” will take place every Wednesday until the end of October from noon to 1 p.m.

