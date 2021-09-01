Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said.

Rogan spoke about the medications he took after his diagnosis which included the ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Health officials have advised strongly against the medication.

Rogan also said that his Friday show in Nashville, Tenn. has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Gardner.
Vanderburgh Co. authorities announce arrest in an overdose death case
Man arrested after 6 hour standoff on Evansville’s east side
Camp Atterbury is a military and civilian training base and is controlled by the Indiana...
Indiana’s Camp Atterbury to host thousands of Afghan evacuees
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
International Center in Owensboro will be accepting 100 Afghan refugees
100 Afghan refugees coming to Owensboro

Latest News

Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus...
KSP responding to fatal crash involving school bus in Hancock Co.
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
1 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Perry Co.
1 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Perry Co.
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
F.J. Reitz High School had 17 new cases of COVID-19 last week.
COVID-19 cases rise in Indiana schools