Part of SR 57 in Gibson Co. closing.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Part of State Road 57 in Gibson County will be closed down for bridgework.

That’s the bridge spanning Smith Fork, north of State Road 68 and just southwest of East County Road 950 near Buckskin.

That’s expected to be closed for about five days around the clock, depending on the weather.

Everyone should detour on State Road 68, I-69 and State Road 64.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

