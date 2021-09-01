Birthday Club
Muhlenberg Co. reports 31 new COVID cases

Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Out of these 31 new cases, health officials say 24 patients were unvaccinated and one was fully vaccinated. The other six cases were too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

This brings the countywide number to 4,295 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 357 active cases.

Health officials say will be doing free COVID testing at the Muhlenberg County Health Department on September 7.

That’s by appointment only. You can call 270-754-3200 to schedule.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 13,495 cases, 212 deaths, 51% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 4,295 cases, 75 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 162 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 3,372 cases, 59 deaths, 35.34% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 6,365 cases, 88 deaths, 39.22% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,926 cases, 26 deaths, 38.75% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,139 cases, 32 deaths, 42.65% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 2,025 cases, 19 deaths, 32.25% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 1,060 cases, 16 deaths, 49.33% vaccinated

