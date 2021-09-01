Muhlenberg Co. reports 31 new COVID cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Out of these 31 new cases, health officials say 24 patients were unvaccinated and one was fully vaccinated. The other six cases were too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

This brings the countywide number to 4,295 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 357 active cases.

Health officials say will be doing free COVID testing at the Muhlenberg County Health Department on September 7.

That’s by appointment only. You can call 270-754-3200 to schedule.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 13,495 cases, 212 deaths, 51% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,295 cases, 75 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 162 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,372 cases, 59 deaths, 35.34% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 6,365 cases, 88 deaths, 39.22% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,926 cases, 26 deaths, 38.75% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,139 cases, 32 deaths, 42.65% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,025 cases, 19 deaths, 32.25% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,060 cases, 16 deaths, 49.33% vaccinated

