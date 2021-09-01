KSP responding to fatal crash involving school bus in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police confirms that troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a school bus and a car on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Trooper Corey King, the wreck happened on KY 1389 near Hawesville.

State troopers say at least two people were killed as result of the crash, but all kids on board the bus are fine.

KSP officials say all lanes are shutdown and will be for at least three hours.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

🚨HANCOCK Co🚨@kystatepolice troopers enroute to a school bus vs car double fatality on KY 1389



I am being told all kids on-board the bus are okay



Please avoid the area as all lanes are shutdown and will be for at least 3 hours pic.twitter.com/hbXhd7jDwM — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) September 1, 2021

