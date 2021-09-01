Ind. reports 2 new COVID deaths in area counties, 167 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Indiana health officials reported 4,822 new positive COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 863,299 cases and 14,078 deaths.

It shows 167 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 84 new cases in Warrick County, 77 new cases in Gibson County, 36 new cases in Dubois County, 30 new cases in Posey County, 27 new cases in Spencer County, 18 new cases in Pike County and 15 new cases in Perry County.

There was one new death reported in Vanderburgh County, and a death reported in Warrick County.

Three of our area counties are in the red of the state’s COVID metrics map. Those are Posey, Warrick and Spencer counties.

Gov. Holcomb has extended the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency while he is in discussions with health care providers about a new statewide executive order amid the state’s surge in coronavirus cases.

You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 27,599 cases, 420 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,004 cases, 119 deaths

Warrick Co. - 9,645 cases, 166 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,281 cases, 43 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,305 cases, 38 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,553 cases, 102 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,884 cases, 32 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,750 cases, 35 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.