Henderson Parks Department to close downtown water feature for season

The water will be on every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the rest of the summer.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Henderson’s Parks Department will be closing a water feature next week.

They say the Riverfront Water Feature will close after Labor Day.

They are closing so they can do some repairs on piping to get it back in shape for next season.

The parks department will also monitor the demand at the East End Park Spraygound over the next two weeks to determine when to close it for the season.

Officials expect to reopen the water features in May of next year just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

City officials also gave an update on the repairs being made to the foundation in Central Park.

[Central Park fountain in Henderson removed for repairs]

They say it’s currently being repaired at the Alabama foundry where it was fabricated.

The fountain will be reinstalled at the park as soon as repairs are finished.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

