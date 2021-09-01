Birthday Club
Gov. Holcomb to provide update on housing Afghan evacuees

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will provide an update on temporarily housing Afghan evacuees.

Camp Atterbury near Edinburg has been selected as a housing site.

That briefing starts at 9 a.m. CST.

You’ll be able to watch that here.

The Indiana National Guard says the training base will temporarily house Afghan refugees who assisted the US during its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Officials say Camp Atterbury is one of eight military facilities around the nation approved by the secretary of defense to temporarily house up to 50,000 Afghan refugees.

The new release did not specify how many refugees would be living at the camp.

