Golf Gives Back at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - With all the changes to this year’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship Presented by United Leasing and Finance, the “charitable giving aspect” has also made a change.

[PREVIOUS: Korn Ferry Tour Championship adding new elements for fans]

Just like in previous years, the tournament weekend is about more than just golf. It is also about golf giving back.

This year, however, the annual donation will be going to one local organization.

Jack Pate is the board chair of Golf Gives Back - a volunteer nonprofit and the host organization for the tour championship.

“We oversee all the sales, operations, and the most important,” says Pate, “the charitable giving aspect of it.”

Since 2012, Golf Gives Back has donated more than $1.9 million to the region.

This year, its recipient is 4C of Southern Indiana, which prides itself of providing affordable, accessible, quality childcare.

“85% of a child’s brain is developed between zero and five years old,” says Pate. “So, we need to have these kids prepared when they get into kindergarten and not be behind from the beginning. So, that’s why we chose 4C of Southern Indiana to administer this program.”

Aleisha Sheridan is the president and CEO of 4C.

“Not only are your children ready for the school,” says Sheridan, “but are the schools ready for the children that are coming to them? We are going to be able to help with that transition.”

Sheridan says this donation from Golf Gives Back will go towards a $2 million pilot program, serving 1,200 children across 72 classrooms in 28 counties.

“Not just giving a child a scholarship and a spot,” says Sheridan, “but investing in the education that occurs during that time.”

Pate says donating to 4C was also about getting a “return on investment” for the surrounding communities.

“We just felt like we could make a big impact and work on prevention of some of the problems that we see families and children going through,” says Pate.

Sheridan says the community support and conversations with local business leaders helps to drive this kind of project.

“It is intensive,” says Sheridan. “This is a deep project, but it is everything that every child deserves.”

Anyone interested in donating to 4C of Southern Indiana can do so online or by contacting Sheridan at 812-423-4008 ext. 115.

To contribute to Golf Gives Back, Pate encourages people to come out to Victoria National Golf Club to support the tour championship.

He says Golf Gives Back expects to donate at least $100,000 to 4C of Southern Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.