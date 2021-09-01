Birthday Club
First day for Union Co. students

Masks required inside buildings
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As we start a new month, it’s back to school for more students.

[Union Co. Public Schools requiring masks to start school year]

Union County Schools open for day one Wednesday.

School officials say masks are required due to the Kentucky Board of Education guidelines.

Officials also ask parents to screen for COVID symptoms before heading off to class.

A note sent home to parents says breakfast and lunch will be provided for all students in the district.

