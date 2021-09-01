Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins wins her first gold in a Paralympic event

Birthday Club
Evansville Mikaela Jenkins wins Olympic gold
By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mikaela Jenkins, of Evansville has the golden touch, and she’s bringing hardware home with her.

Jenkins checked many things off her bucket list Tuesday. Her first place finish in the 100-meter butterfly resulted in the 18-year-old’s first medal in a Paralympic Games event, and she went straight for the gold in her specialty event.

Her biggest supporters watched her live at the crack of dawn to witness her big achievement.

Mikaela’s mom, Jen Jenkins said, “It’s very surreal right now, but we’re thrilled for her. She did it, this is her moment, and we just couldn’t be more proud of her honestly.”

Newburgh Sea Creatures Head Coach, Aaron Opell said he traded his coaching hat for his fan hat Tuesday as he cheered Mikaela on during the live event.

“Knowing how hard she’s been working, and all the conversations and hours upon hours of training that we’ve done to be able to put into that, I was incredibly happy for her,” Opell said. “Also, just relieved to know that she finally was able to realize her dream after all of the hardships and everything that she’s had to endure, like so many people have, throughout this pandemic.”

Mikaela competes again many times over the course of the next three days.

