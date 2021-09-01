Birthday Club
Evansville Recovery Alliance host event for International Overdose Awareness Day

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - They say the event was in hopes of bringing healing to those impacted by overdoses.

The group hosted an event on Haynie’s corner in memory of lives lost to drugs and to celebrate those who are working to overcome their addiction.

Evansville resident, Cathy Melton says, “People are dying in multitudes, we are in a pandemic of people dying and we offer life-saving tools to save lives.”

Officials say free narcan, safe-use kits and information on harm reduction, were given to those interested as a part of the event.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

