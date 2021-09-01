COVID vaccine clinic setting up in Owensboro Thursday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is hosting its fourth free drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic Thursday.

Officials say that’s at First Christian Church at 700 JR Miller Boulevard.

The clinic is from 8:30 to 1 p.m.

The Green River District Health Department will provide all three vaccines.

Officials say those who choose Moderna or Pfizer will be contacted by the health department to schedule their second dose after 28 days.

Both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Moderna vaccine are approved for individuals aged 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is recommended for individuals aged 12 and older.

There is no cost to get the vaccine, regardless of insurance status, and no appointment is required.

Officials ask that you bring your photo ID and insurance card, if applicable.

They say the entrance to the parking lot can be found at the intersection of Daviess Street and East Seventh Street.

