COVID-19 cases rise in Indiana schools

By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This past week, Indiana schools set a new record with 6,000 new cases.

The Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID map showed F.J. Reitz High School had 17 new cases, which is something that Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation officials say they take seriously.

“We continue to monitor the situation within the buildings, but also within Vanderburgh County,” Jason Woebkenberg, the corporation’s chief communications officer.

Woebkenberg says Reitz has seen some of the biggest spikes because it’s one of their biggest schools.

Increasing case numbers, he says, are more of a reflection of what’s happening in the county at large.

“We’re not seeing evidence of spread within the buildings,” Woebkenberg said. “It’s events that take place and transpire outside of the school.”

Outside of EVSC, Boonville High school had 19 new infections.

Most schools across the area have posted handfuls of new cases recently, but none have made any announcements they would change their protocols or switch to online learning.

For EVSC, officials say safety is key, but the increase just isn’t enough to justify a major change.

“Our ultimate goal along with that is to keep kids in school,” Woebkenberg said. “We know that’s where they learn the best. We’re going to do everything we possibly can to make that happen.”

Woebkenberg says the school corporation is working closely with the Vanderburgh County Health Department to monitor the situation.

