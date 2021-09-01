Breezy, Lower Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The opening of meteorological fall will feature brighter skies and below normal temps as the remnants of Ida departed.

Sunny, breezy, and less humid with high temps in the lower 80s.

Thursday, patchy fog early as lows drop into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps remain in the lower 80s.

Friday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps settle in the low to mid 80s.

