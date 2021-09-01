Birthday Club
Baptist Health, Deaconess now operating together

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health and Deaconess are now operating together under the new name Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

The CEOs will unveil a new sign around 10 a.m. at the Madisonville location.

Masks are requested at all times.

This new joint operation includes the hospital, medical group and outpatient facilities in Madisonville, Powderly, Dawson Springs, Princeton and Hopkinsville.

