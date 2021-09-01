1 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A four-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday.

The wreck happened on Interstate 64 around 7 a.m.

The Perry County Sheriff says traffic was backed up because of an accident in Dubois County.

Authorities say a truck hauling a livestock trailer slammed into a car that had stopped for traffic, pushing it into a semi-truck. The impact sent that semi into another semi.

Officials say a woman had to be cut from the car, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

