Vanderburgh Co. authorities releasing details in overdose death

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We expect to get new details on a local death investigation today.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner, Prosecutor and Evansville Police Chief, will be among those at the news conference to discuss a new arrest in connection to an overdose death.

It’s set to begin at 10 a.m.

We’ll have the latest information on-air and online.

