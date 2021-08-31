Vanderburgh Co. authorities releasing details in overdose death
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We expect to get new details on a local death investigation today.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner, Prosecutor and Evansville Police Chief, will be among those at the news conference to discuss a new arrest in connection to an overdose death.
It’s set to begin at 10 a.m.
We’ll have the latest information on-air and online.
