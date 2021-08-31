University of Evansville hosts sixth annual Climate Leadership Summit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - They say the event brings together city and town officials, university professors, and students to talk about climate change.

The University of Evansville hosted it’s sixth annual Climate Leadership Summit in partnership with Earth Charter Indiana on Tuesday.

Officials say their goal is to study the impact of climate change and how to make cities and towns more resilient to its effects.

Environmental Resilience Institute Executive Director Gabriel Filipelli says, ”Cities are much hotter than the countryside and often those pockets of heat are also neighborhoods where there’s the most vulnerable population. Lower income people without air conditioning and cooling centers and so forth. So it’s having these conversations that...it’s nice to take them out of the university, where I mainly am, and into towns and cities where they are actually needed.”

Filipelli also says he hopes events like this will encourage communities to be proactive instead of reactive to climate issues.

