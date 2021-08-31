Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Rescuers in boats, helicopters and high-water trucks have brought hundreds of people in Louisiana trapped by Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters to safety.

The Taliban now have full control of Kabul’s International Airport after the last US plane took off this morning, marking the end of America’s longest war.

As COVID cases climb in the Commonwealth, Governor Andy Beshear has a shoutout for Owensboro Health, helping out nearly two dozen patients from a nearby hospital that lost power.

It’s anchor away today for the LST 325. The ship will make a few stops before dropping anchor in Charleston, West Virginia as part of the annual LST river cruise.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.