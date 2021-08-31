Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Rescuers in boats, helicopters and high-water trucks have brought hundreds of people in Louisiana trapped by Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters to safety.

The Taliban now have full control of Kabul’s International Airport after the last US plane took off this morning, marking the end of America’s longest war.

As COVID cases climb in the Commonwealth, Governor Andy Beshear has a shoutout for Owensboro Health, helping out nearly two dozen patients from a nearby hospital that lost power.

It’s anchor away today for the LST 325. The ship will make a few stops before dropping anchor in Charleston, West Virginia as part of the annual LST river cruise.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Rich
Caroline Rich sentenced in federal fraud case
Crews responding to accident at the Lloyd and Red Bank Road.
Minor injuries reported in morning crash at Red Bank, Lloyd Expressway
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Man arrested after 2 county chase ends near school
Man arrested after 2 county chase ends near school
Flash flooding in Owensboro Monday
Flash flooding impacts parts of Tri-State

Latest News

Mikaela Jenkins
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins wins gold in 100m butterfly
Annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Tuesday.
Annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Tues.
OPS to receive nearly $1M literacy grant from Ky. Department of Education.
OPS to receive nearly $1M literacy grant from Ky. Department of Education
Annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Tuesday.
Annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Tues.