Pike Co. man sentenced in wife’s murder

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man has been sentenced after a jury found him guilty earlier this month of murder and burglary.

Edward Fox was arrested in October 2020.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 55 years in prison.

Authorities say in July 2020, Fox called 911 for someone to check on his estranged wife, Sharon, who lived in Petersburg.

Police say she was found dead at the bottom of the stairs, and they believe Edward pushed her.

They say the two were getting a divorce and Sharon had filed a protective order against Edward.

