EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The new Speedway gas station is now open at Burkhardt and Lynch in Evansville.

The city council first approved the build more than two years ago.

There aren’t many Speedways in our area, but there are several in central Indiana.

In total, there are 3,900 stores, and they are headquartered in Enon, Ohio.

