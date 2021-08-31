Man arrested after 6 hour standoff on Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after a standoff Monday in Evansville.

Officials say members of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force learned that 49-year-old Larry J. Ames was a house on the east side.

They say Ames was wanted on burglary and gun warrants after exchanging gunfire with someone about a month ago.

Deputies say Ames is also known to have an extensive violent criminal history, which includes several state and federal firearms convictions.

They say other people in the home came out voluntarily, but Ames would nor.

The Evansville Police Department SWAT Team assisted deputies in a nearly six hour stand-off before, they say, Ames finally surrendered.

