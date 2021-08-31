Local efforts pitch in to help victims of Hurricane Ida

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Help is already on the scene in Louisiana, and some of it is from right here at home.

“We’ve got people working around the clock, our shelters are obviously open 24 hours a day, and we’re taking care of people the best we can,” said Executive Director of Central Indiana’s Red Cross team. He says the biggest issue people are facing is lack of power.

“The number of people that are out of power that were being reported, that number keeps climbing, it’s hundreds of thousands of people without power right now,” Johnson said.

The power outage means no air conditioning, and the forecast says it’ll be a hot few days. Johnson says most gas stations in New Orleans don’t have fuel.

“Last night alone we probably had around 2500 people come to our shelters,” he said.

To help bring some relief, Webster County High School is working on a drive to send water to help Ida victims, and responders like Johnson. It’s a competition to see who can bring in the most.

“It really gives students and staff an opportunity to see the need that is out there, just to have some basic survival needs,” said Webster County High School Athletic Director Matt Bell.

Bell remembers Webster county’s floods in years past.

“When we had the flood here several years ago, we had people reach out to us and people who were trapped in their homes with some basic needs,” said Bell. “Those people really showed us what it means to give back.”

“I think just that Hoosier hospitality and that ability to step in and help a neighbor in need, that comes across in our local communities when we serve communities like Evansville or like Lafayette, but you really see it on these national operations,” Johnson said.

You too can help Hurricane Ida victims, Red Cross officials say they’re still looking for more volunteers and donations. To find out more visit their website RedCross.org.

