Indiana governor talking with hospitals over COVID-19 surge

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) of Indiana (Source: IN.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s governor has extended the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency while he is in discussions with health care providers about a new statewide executive order amid the state’s surge in coronavirus cases.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday signed his 18th extension of the public health emergency he first issued in March 2020.

The new emergency continues until Sept. 30.

Health officials say about 97% of the people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

The governor’s office said a new order for September would be issued Wednesday after talks with “healthcare stakeholders to evaluate pertinent information that supports hospitals during the current COVID surge.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

