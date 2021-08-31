Ind. reports 5 new COVID deaths in area counties, 69 statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Indiana health officials reported 3,720 new positive COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 858,566 cases and 14,049 deaths.

The map shows two new COVID related deaths in Vanderburgh County, and one new death each in Perry, Posey, and Gibson Counties.

It shows 112 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 67 new cases in Dubois County, 55 new cases in Warrick County, 27 new cases in Spencer County, 25 new cases in Perry County, 24 new cases in Gibson County, 17 new cases in Posey County, and 12 new cases in Pike County.

Gov. Holcomb has extended the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency while he is in discussions with health care providers about a new statewide executive order amid the state’s surge in coronavirus cases.

You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 27,434 cases, 419 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,968 cases, 119 deaths

Warrick Co. - 9,561 cases, 165 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,267 cases, 43 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,275 cases, 38 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,477 cases, 102 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,857 cases, 32 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,732 cases, 35 deaths

