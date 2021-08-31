Green River District reports 7 new COVID deaths, 869 cases since Fri.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 869 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths since Friday.

Of those newly reported cases, 380 were in Daviess County, 192 were in Henderson County, 123 were in Ohio County, 63 were in Union County, 46 were in Webster County, 36 were in McLean County and there were 29 new cases in Hancock County.

Of those newly reported deaths, four were residents from Daviess County, one was from Henderson County, one was from McLean County and the last was from Union County.

Green River health officials say all area counties are considered high areas of transmission.

The Hopkins County Health Department is reporting 449 new cases and two new deaths over the past week.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 13,495 cases, 212 deaths, 51% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,095 cases, 75 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 162 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,372 cases, 59 deaths, 35.34% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 6,365 cases, 88 deaths, 39.22% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,926 cases, 26 deaths, 38.75% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,139 cases, 32 deaths, 42.65% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,025 cases, 19 deaths, 32.25% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,060 cases, 16 deaths, 49.33% vaccinated

