Floods force NE Dubois Schools to go virtual

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several Tri-State roads were flooded Monday and now Northeast Dubois Schools will be virtual Tuesday.

The Dubois Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying the state of the Intermediate School is heartbreaking.

The school said the flooding caused a lot of damage to the building and they have many clean-up hurdles ahead.

The school says they’ll post updates on when kids can come back once they meet with local officials.

