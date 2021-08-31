Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Fauci says mandating COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren ‘a good idea’

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is offering his support for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children attending school.

Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday he believed the mandate was “a good idea.”

The disease expert said he likes the idea because it has a strong benefit-risk ratio, and there’s precedent for requiring vaccines in public schools.

“This is not something new,” Fauci said. “We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools, that if in fact, you want a child to come in, we’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”

Support for mandates has increased since the highly transmissible delta variant has caused a spike in cases among younger Americans.

While there has been intense debate around vaccine mandates for schoolchildren, no COVID-19 vaccine is approved for kids under 12.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Rich
Caroline Rich sentenced in federal fraud case
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Flash flooding in Owensboro Monday
Flash flooding impacts parts of Tri-State
Todd Gardner.
Vanderburgh Co. authorities announce arrest in an overdose death case
Man arrested after 2 county chase ends near school
Man arrested after 2 county chase ends near school

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 5 new COVID deaths in area counties, 69 statewide
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Green River District reports 7 new COVID deaths, 869 cases since Fri.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start
Two brothers were arrested in Lyons, Ill., after two bodies were found buried in the yard. They...
2 brothers released; Probe of 2 bodies buried in yard continues in Illinois
Two brothers were arrested in Lyons, Ill., after two bodies were found buried in the yard. They...
2 brothers arrested after 2 bodies found in back yard