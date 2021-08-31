Evansville twins get COVID vaccine on 12th birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the number of COVID-19 cases rising among children, a pair of Evansville twins wanted to do their part to help slow the spread.

Tuesday was Austin and Isaac Paul’s 12th birthday, and they decided to celebrate by getting vaccinated.

Their mom, Kelly, administered the shots, She’s a lead pharmacist at Ascension St. Vincent.

The twins’ parents say the whole family has been counting down the days for the boys to be old enough to get their vaccines.

Austin and Isaac say what they’re most excited about is getting back to school.

They’ve been homeschooling since the pandemic started. They plan to head back to school two weeks after their second dose.

“I feel awesome because I can protect my family and my friends,” said Issac.

“I would say that the vaccine does not hurt at all. It actually hurts less than a flu shot, and it’s really quick like the snap of a finger,” said Austin.

This birthday wish is only part of the story. Tonight on 14 News at 10, we’ll take a closer look at why this decision is so important to the family, and why it could make a difference for your kids, too.

