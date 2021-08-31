Birthday Club
Evansville hosts Climate Leadership Summit

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sixth annual Climate Leadership Summit kicks off Tuesday morning at the University of Evansville.

The Earth Charter Indiana has previously hosted the event in city’s like Goshen and Indianapolis, but this year, Evansville is the host.

Experts from Indiana will be on hand to discuss challenges and opportunities to the climate crisis.

The event wraps up at 5 p.m.

